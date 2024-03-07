💥 Hoping for compensation and a new package in the middle

During the last meeting played in the capital against Paris Football Club, the Greens had to deal with a reduced squad due to the absence of the coach, so there is obviously a lot to look forward to. Stephan Diarra, Ibrahima Wadji, Anthony Briancon, Aïmen Moueffek, Florian Tardieu as well Matthew Caffero.

As revealed this week on Event, several players have fully or gradually returned to collective training, suggesting AJ Auxerre’s return to the group for the welcome. This was the situation since MondayAïmen Moueffek Those who were able to fully resume with the group and from Tuesday,Anthony Briancon, Florian Tardieu as well Matthew Caffero who rejoined the mass session partly with the aim of gaining momentum throughout the week.

If the lawyer technician did not want to go further on the subject on a case-by-case basis, he confirmed several returns on the second day of the French Ligue 2 BKT championship: “There are some returns, a lot too. We’ll have a full report tomorrow for all the players, that’s positive, it was well managed during the week. Decisions will be made with the medical staff to see where everyone is. There is still tension, Irwin Cardona had some discomfort, we managed it this week. Some of the boys had what could be described as aches and pains; We are careful, it is a delicate period in terms of injuries. We saved players, but it should be good, we’ll get a lot of people back.

other side, Lamin Fomba Can’t continue. The midfielder who started at the Sebastian Charlity Stadium last Saturday was injured this week as Olivier Dell’Oglio believed. He suffers from a sprained ankle and so goes to the infirmary where we are still searching. Ibrahima Wadji And Stephan Diarra.