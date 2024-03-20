Live feed 💥 Amazon Spring Flash Sales 2024: Best deals on TVs and soundbars to follow live Share:









The start of 2024 marks the launch of a new TV. Now is the perfect time, especially with Amazon’s spring flash sale, to get last year’s models at a steep discount, and this applies to soundbars as well. We share with you the best offers of the moment live.

When you plan to update your equipment, especially your TV and your audio system, it is often wise to wait for promotional periods such as sales, special days such as Black Friday or French days to get advantageous rates. If you’re impatient, be sure to: Amazon offers its own offers like “Spring Flash Sales”. This promotion is valid until Monday March 25, 2024Offers you the best deals on a wide range of products including branded TVs and soundbars from LG, Samsung, Philips and more. If your TV is starting to show signs of aging or its audio quality is lacking, now is the perfect time to upgrade without breaking the bank. To help you in your search, we invite you to find the best deals available on televisions and soundbars during Amazon’s Spring Flash Sale live in this live. Check out Spring Flash Sales on Amazon Online deals on TVs and soundbars during Amazon Spring Flash Sale 2024 The Philips PUS8108 50-inch Ambilight TV is just €429

The Amazon Fire Stick is €30.99

The 55-inch TCL TCL 55P739 is €409 instead of €499

Philips Ambilight PUS8508 65-inch 4K TV is €729 instead of €999

The Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos costs €399 instead of €499

The Samsung 43Q60C is €475 instead of €799

Promotions associated with Amazon’s Spring Flash Sale are available starting Wednesday, March 20, and will run through Monday, March 25, 2024. If you see a TV or soundbar that interests you at a particularly low price, We advise you to act quickly before stocks run outDuring this type of event, stocks are quickly depleted. In addition to spring flash sale promotions, you can find express offers that last only 8 hours: WO days. However, you must subscribe to Amazon Prime to avail it. In addition, thanks to this service, you will be able to benefit from unlimited one-day delivery without paying additional costs. This will save you shipping costs in addition to receiving your items faster. Not a Prime Member? Don’t worry, you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial. If the offer does not suit you, you are free to cancel it at any time. Try Amazon Prime free for 30 days Check out Amazon Prime offers Amazon Prime Subscription Apart from giving you access to WOW sales (flash promotions that last only 8 hours), an Amazon Prime subscription brings multiple benefits: Unlimited free priority delivery, everywhere in France but also in Belgium;

Free same-day delivery of your Monoprix shopping to eligible areas;

Unlimited access to Amazon Music Prime and its 2 million tracks for listening on all your devices;

Unlimited access to the Prime Video catalog on all your devices;

Unlimited access to a library of books on Prime Reading to read on all your devices;

access to Prime Gaming to collect bonuses each month on certain games and free games;

A free monthly subscription to the Twitch channel of your choice. You can try this offer for free for 30 days without any commitment. Try Amazon Prime free for 30 days Scams to avoid during spring flash sales While you can find particularly beneficial promotions during spring flash sales, you should also be wary of scams. But don’t worry, you can easily avoid them by following these tips: Beware of overly attractive offers: Excessively reduced pricing can hide a scam. Keep in mind that even during the spring flash sale, a high-end 4K TV like the LG C3 doesn’t cost €500. When in doubt, compare the price of the promotion you’ve seen to other sites. If the gap is indeed significant, something is undoubtedly amiss; Avoid sellers with low ratings : Amazon has the advantage of offering a marketplace and hence a greater selection of products. However, while some third-party sellers are completely trustworthy and can offer TVs and soundbars at good prices, unfortunately this is not for everyone. Therefore, we advise you to check the seller’s assessment in the first question. If the reviews are mostly negative or there are none, it is better to stay away from it. Don’t be fooled by phishing : Have you received a message or email telling you that your package is blocked? There is a good chance that it is phishing. Instead of clicking on the received link, go directly to the site where you placed your order. It will be safer! Check out Spring Flash Sales on Amazon When is the Amazon Spring Flash Sale this year? This year, the Spring Flash Sales are back on Amazon starting Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 12:00 AM and ending on Monday, March 25, 2024 at 12:00 AM. So you have 6 days to take advantage of the first batch of summer promotions on Amazon! What promotions can we expect during the Amazon Spring Flash Sale? During this week of promotions, Amazon has decided to reduce the prices of thousands of items on its site. There will be something for everyone: smartphones, TVs, connected accessories, LEGO and even robot vacuum cleaners to help with your spring cleaning! As for the prices charged… they are quite simply sacrificed. In any case, it’s worth taking a look before waiting to find the summer sales.

